Kim Kardashian Wears the Strappiest Black Sandals + More Celebs at Creative Arts Emmys

Kim Kardashian looked chic in head-to-toe black on the red carpet yesterday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Kardashian wore a velvetlike dress with a high neckline and ruched detailing at the midsection. The dress had a slit at the calf, perfect for highlighting the KKW Beauty mogul’s strappy black sandals. The shoes had criss-cross straps and a slim stiletto heel.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Kim Kardashian’s strappy black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, nominated for his work on costumes for Beyonce’s “Homecoming” special, was also in attendance. The designer sported a pale yellow suit from Balmain with white sneakers.

Olivier Rousteing wearing Balmain on the red carpet. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

The Fab Five from “Queer Eye” — Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown — showed off their individual style sensibilities as their show took home several honors.

JVN wore a Christian Siriano dress with heeled peep-toe boots from Rick Owens. Berk and Porowski had on classic black suits. France was clad in a custom look from Varun Bahl Couture, while Brown chose a Versace coat with furry trim and shiny Jimmy Choo shoes.

(L-R): Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye.” CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/Shutterstock

A second round of Creative Arts Emmys will be given out tonight. The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Fox at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

