Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Wears the Strappiest Black Sandals + More Celebs at Creative Arts Emmys

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kim Kardashian
Olivier Rousteing
Valentina
Angela Bassett
Nicole Scherzinger
View Gallery 86 Images

Kim Kardashian looked chic in head-to-toe black on the red carpet yesterday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Kardashian wore a velvetlike dress with a high neckline and ruched detailing at the midsection. The dress had a slit at the calf, perfect for highlighting the KKW Beauty mogul’s strappy black sandals. The shoes had criss-cross straps and a slim stiletto heel.

Kim Kardashian, red carpet, black gown, strappy black sandals, celebrity style, red carpet, arrives at night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los AngelesTelevision Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Night One, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian, pedicure, strappy black sandals, red carpet, creative arts Emmys 2019
A close-up shot of Kim Kardashian’s strappy black sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, nominated for his work on costumes for Beyonce’s “Homecoming” special, was also in attendance. The designer sported a pale yellow suit from Balmain with white sneakers.

Olivier Rousteing arrives at night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los AngelesTelevision Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Night One, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
Olivier Rousteing wearing Balmain on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

The Fab Five from “Queer Eye” — Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown — showed off their individual style sensibilities as their show took home several honors.

JVN wore a Christian Siriano dress with heeled peep-toe boots from Rick Owens. Berk and Porowski had on classic black suits. France was clad in a custom look from Varun Bahl Couture, while Brown chose a Versace coat with furry trim and shiny Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown, Queer Eye, cast arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 September 2019. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards honor excellence in Television technical categories such as makeup, casting direction, costume design, editing and cinematography. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on 22 September 2019.2019 Creative Arts Emmys, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
(L-R): Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye.”
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/Shutterstock

A second round of Creative Arts Emmys will be given out tonight. The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Fox at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Click through the gallery to see celebrity arrivals at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Pairs Thong Sandal Trend With a Shimmery 1996 Versace Dress

Kim Kardashian Revives Aughts Fashion in Halter Top & Heeled Flip-Flops

Kim Kardashian Decides Between 2 Pairs of Trendy Yeezy Pumps — but North West Isn’t ‘Feeling’ Either of Them

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad