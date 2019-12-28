Kim Kardashian Shows Off Chicago West’s Sporty Yeezys Look

Following the Kardashian’s annual Christmas party, Kim shared an everyday moment with her audience. She posted a photo on Instagram of Chicago West, the second youngest member of the Kardashian-West clan, wearing a pair of Yeezys while playing in the park with the caption “Baby Chi.”

The sneakers are in a two-tone gray hue with a lighter shade throughout the center of the shoe and darker sides. These shoes are part of Kanye West’s Yeezy Infant line, which debuted in August 2016. The sneakers have a lace-up detail and have textured side panels. Chicago paired the shoes with a coordinating gray ensemble. She wore baggy gray sweatpants with a lighter shade top and an oversized black jacket with exposed white stitching. Her hair is styled in pigtails secured with light blue bows.

Unsurprisingly, Chicago often is sporting her father’s shoes. Two weeks ago, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of Chicago with her sister, North, wearing a different pair of matching Yeezys. The one-year-old also styled these sneakers with a gray top in a darker hue.

While she only is turning two this upcoming January, like her siblings, Chicago already has had no shortage of stylish moments. Most recently, for the lavish Kardashian Christmas party this year, West wore a festive, all-velvet ensemble with a purple jewel-toned jumpsuit and lace-up black shoes. For more casual affairs, the family members are no strangers to gray athleisure. Kim, Kanye, and their four children decided on this hue and wore coordinating loungewear looks for their 2019 Christmas card. As we head into the new year, this Kardashian West sibling is a stylish kid to watch.

Want more?

Does Kim Kardashian Have 6 Toes? These Sandals Show Her Unusual Feet in New Ad

Kim Kardashian Models a Neon Orange Look With Yeezy Terry Cloth Thong Wedges

Kim Kardashian Slithers Into Paris in Head-to-Toe Snakeskin