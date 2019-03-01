Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Canadian Tuxedo With Barely-There Yeezy Sandals for Best Friend’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian gave a subtle nod to Britney Spears’ memorable denim 2001 American Music Awards dress Wednesday night while celebrating her best friend Jonathan Cheban’s 45th birthday in L.A.

The KKW Beauty mogul was snapped at Nobu in Malibu along with her husband, Kanye West, sporting a sexy deconstructed Canadian tuxedo look. She wore a one-shoulder crop top assembled from mismatched denim pieces with dark high-rise jeans featuring a bold asymmetrical waist.

For shoes, the 38-year-old mother of three — who is expecting a fourth child, another son, via surrogate later this year — chose a pair of barely-there Yeezy Season 6 Minimal rubberized leather sandals. The neutral-toned style comes with thin straps and a sleek 4.5-inch heel retails for $524. Meanwhile, West donned an oversized camo jacket with dark purple sweats and brown suede Yeezy Season 7 lace-up military boots.

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick were also in attendance, as well as Kris Jenner and boyfriend Cory Gamble. Cheban posted a photo from the night to Instagram captioned, “LA Family ❤️ bday dinner!!”

