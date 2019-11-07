Kim Kardashian Takes on the Canadian Tux in Leather Chaps & Lace-Up Boots

Kim Kardashian often keeps it simple with her fashion, but her latest look was decidedly out there.

The reality star wore a Canadian tuxedo — and chaps — as she and husband Kanye West stepped out to the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York last night.

West and Kardashian attended the awards show in support of pal Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s chief creative officer, who was honored with the Fashion Innovator awards at the ceremony.

Kim Kardashian in Burberry at the WSJ Innovator Awards. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kardashian wore a head-to-toe Burberry look, teaming an off-the-shoulder top with skinny jeans. On her feet, the KKW Beauty mogul wore blue pointed-toe leather lace-up boots set on a conical heel. The shoes appeared to blend into the star’s matching chaps.

West matched his wife in navy. The rapper turned designer went monochrome in the shade, sporting a suit with a high-necked shirt underneath. For shoes, the Yeezy creative director selected shiny riding boots with a rounded toe and silver buckle detailing.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive to the WSJ Innovator Awards. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A closer look at the shoes worn by Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

At the New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday, Kardashian revealed that she is a part owner in West’s Yeezy brand. She was given a stake in the company as a thanks for turning down a fast-fashion endorsement deal on West’s advisement.

“For Mother’s Day, he handed me an envelope and it was a check for a million dollars saying ‘thank you for not posting for the other brand.’ And then — I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this or if I have — and a contract to be an owner in Yeezy as a thank you. So there is power in saying no sometimes,” said Kardashian.

