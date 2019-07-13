Kim Kardashian Models a Neon Orange Look With Yeezy Terry Cloth Thong Wedges

Kim Kardashian pictured in NYC with La La Anthony on June 25.

Kim Kardashian is all about her Yeezy thong sandals as of late.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself rocking a bright orange look with Yeezy terry cloth thong wedges for dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif last week. The gray round-toed sandals boasting a nearly 4-inch wedge heel are from Kanye West’s Season 8 collection and retail for $600.

The mother of four also carried a miniature orange leather Jacquemus “Le Chiquito” bag. The tiny front-flap purse featuring an elongated top handle comes with a price tag of $535. Kardashian’s bright orange curve-hugging mini skirt is from Maisie Wilen, a new brand funded and co-signed by Kanye West.

Los Angeles-based designer Maisie Schloss, who heads the label, previously worked as a womenswear designer for Yeezy. The KKW Beauty founder wore a skintight orange patterned turtleneck top with long sleeves tucked into her miniskirt.

Just two days ago, Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her new son, Psalm West, with her legions of IG followers. “I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!” she captioned the post, which shows the 2-month-old baby sporting a cozy gray outfit.

