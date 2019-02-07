Kim Kardashian Wears the Clear Shoe Trend and a Very Revealing Versace Dress at the amfAR Gala

Kim Kardashian did what she does best last night at the 2019 amfAR Gala in NYC — she commanded attention in an ultraglamorous, sexy look.

The reality star-turned-KKW Beauty mogul arrived on the scene at Cipriani Wall Street modeling a curve-hugging black Versace gown with a dangerously low neckline, and if that wasn’t enough skin, the dress also came with a sultry thigh-high slit and an open back.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala at Cipriani Wall Street wearing Versace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the 38-year-old businesswoman reached for one of her go-to favorite styles, the barely-there PVC sandal. Kardashian wore a pair of slinky see-through ankle-strap shoes boasting a black stiletto heel that almost appeared invisible in some photos.

Kim Kardashian strikes a pose for cameras at the 2019 amfAR Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three — who is expecting another child, a son, via surrogate with husband Kanye West this year — attended the glamorous event with her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. She also wore a black Versace gown with black patent Gianvito Rossi PVC pumps.

Kardashian shows off a plunging black Versace gown paired with clear PVC sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other famous faces that stepped out for the occasion include supermodels like Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova.

