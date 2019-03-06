Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian’s Fully Sheer Cheetah Catsuit and Clear Spike Heels Leave Little to the Imagination

By Claudia Miller
kim-kardashian-paris-cheetah
Paris Fashion Week may have come to an end, but Kim Kardashian is starting her own style movement in the city.

Earlier this evening, the E! star stepped out in a sheer head-to-toe leopard-print bodysuit from Azzedine Alaïa in the French capital, covered by a black velvet trench coat and black underwear.

kim kardashian, clear heels, cheetah suit, Alaïa bodysuit, yeezy pvc heels
Kim Kardashian steps out in Paris in a sheer cheetah-print bodysuit and clear Yeezy heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kim kardashian, clear heels, cheetah suit, Alaïa bodysuit, yeezy pvc heels
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s clear heels in Paris.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet was a set of black PVC heels. The clear shoes featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

kim kardashian, clear heels, cheetah suit, Alaïa bodysuit, yeezy pvc heels
Kim Kardashian steps out in Paris in a sheer Alaïa cheetah-print bodysuit and clear heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kim kardashian, clear heels, cheetah suit, Alaïa bodysuit, yeezy pvc heels
A different view of Kim Kardashian’s clear heels in Paris.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

And this isn’t the KKW beauty mogul’s first time in a full animal-print bodysuit from the brand. One day earlier, the beauty mogul showed off another full-body look in an Alaïa leopard catsuit with matching platform heels and a matching vintage coat. She shared a picture of the ensemble on her Instagram page saying, “You don’t understand…this is an Alaia.”

You don’t understand…this is an Alaia

