Kim Kardashian’s Fully Sheer Cheetah Catsuit and Clear Spike Heels Leave Little to the Imagination

Paris Fashion Week may have come to an end, but Kim Kardashian is starting her own style movement in the city.

Earlier this evening, the E! star stepped out in a sheer head-to-toe leopard-print bodysuit from Azzedine Alaïa in the French capital, covered by a black velvet trench coat and black underwear.

Kim Kardashian steps out in Paris in a sheer cheetah-print bodysuit and clear Yeezy heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s clear heels in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet was a set of black PVC heels. The clear shoes featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Kim Kardashian steps out in Paris in a sheer Alaïa cheetah-print bodysuit and clear heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A different view of Kim Kardashian’s clear heels in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And this isn’t the KKW beauty mogul’s first time in a full animal-print bodysuit from the brand. One day earlier, the beauty mogul showed off another full-body look in an Alaïa leopard catsuit with matching platform heels and a matching vintage coat. She shared a picture of the ensemble on her Instagram page saying, “You don’t understand…this is an Alaia.”

