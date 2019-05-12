Kid Cudi’s Been an Adidas Fan for Years — See Times He Wore the Brand

Kid Cudi and Adidas officially announced a partnership today, revealing that apparel and footwear are set to drop later this year.

Cudder hasn’t been an Adidas loyalist over the years — he’s been spotted on and off stage in kicks from rival sneaker brands like Jordan, Converse and Nike. But the rapper has certainly worn sneakers from the Three Stripes plenty of times over the past few months, particularly favoring designs from “Kids See Ghosts” collaborator Kanye West’s Yeezy label.

The 35-year-old took to the stage at Coachella this year wearing Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 sneakers. The choice was particularly fitting given that Cudi was joined onstage by West, who made a surprise appearance during the set.

Kid Cudi wearing the Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At West’s “Sunday Service” gospel performance the next day, Cudi wore the unreleased — and controversial — sock-fit Yeezy Scuba shoes as he hung out with West’s sister-in-law Kendall Jenner.

Kid Cudi in Yeezy Scubas at Sunday Service. CREDIT: Splash News

The hitmaker selected Adidas footwear for two appearances at the fall ’19 Paris Fashion Week Men’s shows in January. He looked stylish in a red hoodie, an oversized black coat and all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers as he arrived at Louis Vuitton (Cudi later changed to walk the show).

Kid Cudi wearing Adidas Superstar sneakers at Louis Vuitton fall ’19 men’s. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The star also selected the German sportswear brand’s shoes at Dior’s show, teaming Adidas Nite Joggers with slim-fitting jeans and a massive camel-colored teddy coat.

Kid Cudi in Adidas Nite Joggers at the Dior fall ’19 men’s show. CREDIT: Splash News

But Cudi’s love of the Three Stripes goes back beyond just recent months. At the 2015 premiere of “Meadowland,” the “Entourage” actor wore gray Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost kicks.

Kid Cudi at a 2015 film screening for “Meadowland” in Adidas Yeezy 750 Boosts. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Below, watch Stan Smith discuss major moments surrounding his eponymous Adidas shoe.

Want more?

From Dad Shoes to White Kicks, a Look at the Top Shoe Trends of the 2010s

Adidas Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With a Colorful New Collection

Is Rapper Logic Hinting at an Adidas Deal While Promoting His New Album?