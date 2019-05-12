Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kid Cudi’s Been an Adidas Fan for Years — See Times He Wore the Brand

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kid Cudi and Adidas officially announced a partnership today, revealing that apparel and footwear are set to drop later this year.

Cudder hasn’t been an Adidas loyalist over the years — he’s been spotted on and off stage in kicks from rival sneaker brands like Jordan, Converse and Nike. But the rapper has certainly worn sneakers from the Three Stripes plenty of times over the past few months, particularly favoring designs from “Kids See Ghosts” collaborator Kanye West’s Yeezy label.

The 35-year-old took to the stage at Coachella this year wearing Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 sneakers. The choice was particularly fitting given that Cudi was joined onstage by West, who made a surprise appearance during the set.

Related

Kid Cudi and Adidas Announce Partnership

From Dad Shoes to White Kicks, a Look at the Top Shoe Trends of the 2010s

Kanye West Poses in Those Controversial Yeezy Scuba Sneakers With Lil Nas X & North West

Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2, kid cudi, coachella, celebrity style
Kid Cudi wearing the Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 at Coachella.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

At West’s “Sunday Service” gospel performance the next day, Cudi wore the unreleased — and controversial — sock-fit Yeezy Scuba shoes as he hung out with West’s sister-in-law Kendall Jenner.

kid cudi, yeezy scuba sneakers, coachella 2019, celebrity style, kanye west , sunday service
Kid Cudi in Yeezy Scubas at Sunday Service.
CREDIT: Splash News

The hitmaker selected Adidas footwear for two appearances at the fall ’19 Paris Fashion Week Men’s shows in January. He looked stylish in a red hoodie, an oversized black coat and all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers as he arrived at Louis Vuitton (Cudi later changed to walk the show).

Kid Cudi, adidas superstar sneakers, Louis Vuitton show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 17 Jan 2019
Kid Cudi wearing Adidas Superstar sneakers at Louis Vuitton fall ’19 men’s.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The star also selected the German sportswear brand’s shoes at Dior’s show, teaming Adidas Nite Joggers with slim-fitting jeans and a massive camel-colored teddy coat.

kid cudi, celebrity style, adidas nite jogger sneakers, teddy coat,Celebrities attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France.Pictured: Kid CudiRef: SPL5056379 180119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Belgium Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Kid Cudi in Adidas Nite Joggers at the Dior fall ’19 men’s show.
CREDIT: Splash News

But Cudi’s love of the Three Stripes goes back beyond just recent months. At the 2015 premiere of “Meadowland,” the “Entourage” actor wore gray Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost kicks.

Kid Cud, Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost, celebrity style, i (aka Kid Cudi)'Meadowland' film screening, New York, America - 11 Oct 2015
Kid Cudi at a 2015 film screening for “Meadowland” in Adidas Yeezy 750 Boosts.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Below, watch Stan Smith discuss major moments surrounding his eponymous Adidas shoe.

Want more?

From Dad Shoes to White Kicks, a Look at the Top Shoe Trends of the 2010s

Adidas Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With a Colorful New Collection

Is Rapper Logic Hinting at an Adidas Deal While Promoting His New Album?

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad