Khloe Kardashian Makes a Case for a Little Black Dress With Yeezy Sneakers as Daywear

Khloe Kardashian sported a chic look yesterday in Los Angeles. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star matched a formal silky minidress with a floor-length duster.

Khloe Kardashian wears Yeezy in L.A. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The 35-year-old accessorized the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses complete with a hot pink rim and two necklaces.

The E! fixture dressed the look down with a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers in different shades of gray.

Kanye West’s brand is often sported by the Kardashians, and his wife is Yeezy’s biggest supporter. The entrepreneur is often spotted in Yeezy PVC thong sandals from West’s Season 8 collection.

Kim Kardashian in Yeezy sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Their daughter North West and her doll wear Yeezy, too. The 6-year old was pictured leaving West’s “Sunday Service” gospel performance earlier this month matching her doll in head-to-toe Yeezy — North in a pair of Yeezy Scuba sneakers and her doll in suede dessert rat boots.

North West is dressed in Yeezy. CREDIT: Splash News

