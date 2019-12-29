Khloe Kardashian Shines in Strappy Gold Sandals

Khloe Kardashian rose to the occasion and shined in this glamorous gold ensemble for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party. Coordinating her look with her daughter True, the youngest sister of the Kardashian trio wore a pair of sleek gold sandals. The stilettos feature three skinny straps along the front and secure around the ankle. She paired the barely-there shoe with a shimmering, strapless gold gown. The dress had a high thigh-baring slit and a low v-cut neckline with mesh paneling.

Her daughter opted for a more dance-friendly shoe for the occasion. True wore a pair of Timberland Toddler Premium Waterproof Boots in the classic wheat nubuck colorway. The signature cold-weather boot style features full-grain leather construction, EVA lightweight cushioned footbeds, padded collars, and a rubber, lugged sole. The 20-month-old styled these shoes with a spaghetti strap gold dress with a shimmering top and frilly tulle skirt. She accessorized the ensemble with a sparkling necklace, white hair clip, and matching white ankle socks.

The mother-daughter duo is sporting two of the year’s hottest shoe trends. The ‘barely-there’ sandal has been a longtime favorite among the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Her older sisters have frequently worn the style over the past year. Kourtney was seen wearing the sandal style while out shopping with her daughter, Penelope. Kim wore a Yeezy version for a birthday party earlier in 2019.

Chunky boots are one of the must-have shoes for this fall and winter. As a classic and comfortable cold-weather shoe, True shows how this boot option can suit any occasion.