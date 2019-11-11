Khloe Kardashian Makes an All-Black Outfit Stand Out With Glimmering Details at the People’s Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian looked sleek in sparkles tonight on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet in Santa Monica, Calif.

Khloe Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The reality TV star kept her look classic in head-to-toe black. Her look featured a glistening sheer top with a midi skirt that included a slit down one side tapered down from the hip.

She paired the ensemble with a pair of sandals with shiny detailing that made the shoes an apt companion to the shiny material on her top.

She accessorized with a snake-shaped ring and a glimmering black and white clutch.

Detail of Khloe Kardashian’s shoes at The People’s Choice Award. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She spiced up the outfit with a warm smokey eye and a nude lip; she added a pop of color with her white nails.

Khloe Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards 2019 CREDIT: Shutterstock

The People’s Choice Awards bring out all the top stars in the industry today from actors and artists to social media influencers and podcasters. The award show is celebrating its 45th annual ceremony with a star-studded audience. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” won in the best reality TV show category.

