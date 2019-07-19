Khloe Kardashian Channels Kendall Jenner in a Deep V-Cut Gown and Gold Heels

The Kardashian family constantly proves how close they are — trading clothes, traveling together and now giving each other modeling tips.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram today, posing with her heel against the wall in what she calls “The Flamingo.”

She learned the trick, as the caption says, from her sister: “(Kendall taught me).”

The mom of one rocked a royal blue wrap dress featuring a deep V-cut and a high slit for her leg. She paired the look with oversized gold hoop earrings and a set of matching gold chain heeled sandals.

In her caption, Khloe references the pose her younger sister Kendall Jenner frequents that resembles the stance of a flamingo with one leg popped.

As seen in many of Kendall’s Instagram posts, the model has mastered the style of “The Flamingo” and uses it to show off her famously long legs.

Want more?

Khloe Kardashian Makes a Case for a Little Black Dress With Yeezy Sneakers as Daywear

Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Wears Teensy Adidas Sneakers That Perfectly Match Her Sparkly Pink Bentley