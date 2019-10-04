Khloe Kardashian Sports Comfy Chic Look With Oversize Button-Down and Furry Sandals

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday to run a few errands and buy a couple gifts for her daughter True Thompson.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star kept it cool in a white button-down top with an exposed bralette and a pair of looser fitting jeans — a trend that has started overtaking skinny jeans — with a rip at the knee.

Khloe Kardashian out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Khloe Kardashian’s fuzzy sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She finished off her ensemble with a set of sandals that blended together two trends: metallic heels and furry accents on footwear. They were a pair of brown and white checkered fuzzy sandals with a silver metallic base.

Khloe shared her look on Instagram, captioning it “Random and Bored.” She also made a reference to her furry shoes in the caption by using the poodle emoji. The pictures in the post show her posing in her home with resting her designer bag on True’s modern-style highchair.

Amidst all the photographers and Khloe’s busy day, she did also take a moment to pose with fans outside the shops before getting in her car.

Khloe Kardashian poses with a fan in Los Angeles, Oct. 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Khloe does not herself have a shoe industry deal, her two younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall, are affiliated with Adidas, along with her brother-in-law Kanye West. Khloe is an active member of the fashion industry through her company Good American, creating jeans and activewear.

