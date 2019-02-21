Khloé Kardashian Wears Curve-Hugging Faux-Leather Pants & Soaring Louboutin Heels

Khloé Kardashian pulled off an edgy look as she stepped out to the PrettyLittleThing office opening party in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported a cropped knit jumper emblazoned with the PrettyLittleThing logo, which is priced at just $28. Her $35 pants — a pair of form-fitting faux-leather leggings with panelling detailing and a super-soft finish — were also made by the fast-fashion brand.

Khloé Kardashian attends the PrettyLittleThing office opening party in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But when it came to shoes, the 34-year-old went with a pricier option. She selected a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos that retail for $725. The pumps’ biggest feature was an almost 5-inch high stiletto heel set near-vertical — giving the wearer the perfect runway-ready walk. Kardashian’s pair came in glossy black patent leather, with the signature red bottom marking the soles as Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Good American businesswoman finished off her look with a glittery necklace emblazoned with the name of 10-month-old daughter True, whose father is Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

Ashley Graham (L) with Khloé Kardashian at PrettyLittleThing’s party in L.A. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Speaking to FN about his new office, PLT founder Umar Kamani explained that it won’t function just as a 9-5 space.

“This is gonna be an office, but it’s also gonna be an influencer lounge, a celebrity lounge,” her said. “We are also going to use it for events like this.”

Ashley Graham also attended the event. The curve model looked chic in a red minidress with a black and white tassel pattern from an upcoming collaboration between her and PrettyLittleThing. The dress featured long sleeves with a sensual slit on the right leg.

Ashley Graham attends the PrettyLittleThing event on Feb. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Graham picked silver ankle-strap sandals with chain detailing.

Kamani explained that PLT hopes to do more with Graham going forward.

“Ashley is just so iconic, and her value as a model and influencer — as someone with so much influence — she just fits in with PrettyLittleThing great,” he said. “We want to be inclusive, and she’s the perfect role model for that. We’re going to do a lot more with Ashley.”

The businessman also envisions growing out the PLT brand in the future.

“We’re not just a fashion business, we’re not just an apparel business. We do accessories, we do clothing now,” he said. “We are going to build this out into a full-fledged lifestyle brand.”

