Sign up for our newsletter today!

Khloé Kardashian’s Easter Dress With Timberland Boots Has Twitter Divided

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Khloé Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Hailey Baldwin
Gigi Hadid
Jordyn Woods
View Gallery 14 Images

Khloé Kardashian’s latest look has some fans shaking their heads — specifically, at her choice of shoes.

At Kanye West’s buzzy “Sunday Service” gospel choir performance at Coachella on Sunday, the 34-year-old stepped out in Timberland boots with a dress.

The dress in question was a $795 ruched satin number by Orseund Iris. Khloé selected the slinky dress in a cream colorway, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner had on similar dresses.

khloe kardashian, coachella, timberlands, sunday service, easter, kanye west
Khloé Kardashian in Timberlands as she leaves “Sunday Service.”
CREDIT: Splash News
Khloé Kardashian, timberland boots, sunday service, easter, coachella
A closer look at Khloé Kardashian’s Easter Sunday footwear.
CREDIT: Splash News

Although her sisters chose sneakers to complete their looks — Kourtney wore understated white kicks, while Kendall had on Yeezy 500 Desert Rat shoes — Khloé opted for Timbs. And fan reactions were mixed, to say the least.

Related

Why Coachella Continues to Be a Huge Marketing Focus for Brands

9 Eco-Friendly Shoes in Celebration of Earth Day: Allbirds, Adidas, Timberland & More

Twitter Trashes Kanye West's Pricey 'Church Clothes' at Coachella Sunday Service

Many tweeters were not fans of the ensemble, saying that the workboots were an odd choice for the holiday.

My good sis Khloe really went in her closet this morning and said “these timbs would go perfect with my Easter dress!” read one viral tweet that amassed more than 270 retweets and 2,400 likes.

“Khloe really wearing a silk dress with Timberlands and I’m dead,” one social media user tweeted, adding three crying emojis.

“It’s confirmed that Khloe’s sisters don’t like her based off of the simple fact that they let her wear timbs w her slip dress,” another quipped.

Khloe wearing a silk dress with Timbs wins her the fashion faux pas of the year award and it’s not even summer yet,” @HerFlySoul wrote.

But not everyone was opposed to the look.

I think Khloe looked amazing in her silk dress and timberlands. Only she can pull that off why do ppl always gotta hate!!!” one fan commented.

Khloé wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to take some heat on Twitter over Sunday Service. Users of the popular site weren’t shy about criticizing West’s pricey Sunday Service merch — which included a two-pack of socks for $50 and a $225 sweater.

Check out more celebrity style from Coachella by clicking through the gallery.
Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at FN’s cover shoot with Hailey Baldwin.
Want more?
Kanye West Sells ‘Church Socks’ for $50, ‘Holy Spirit’ Sweater for $225 After Coachella Sunday Service
Kanye West Shows Off Unreleased Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Vanta’ in Surprise Coachella Performance

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad