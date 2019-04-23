Khloé Kardashian’s Easter Dress With Timberland Boots Has Twitter Divided

Khloé Kardashian’s latest look has some fans shaking their heads — specifically, at her choice of shoes.

At Kanye West’s buzzy “Sunday Service” gospel choir performance at Coachella on Sunday, the 34-year-old stepped out in Timberland boots with a dress.

The dress in question was a $795 ruched satin number by Orseund Iris. Khloé selected the slinky dress in a cream colorway, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner had on similar dresses.

Khloé Kardashian in Timberlands as she leaves “Sunday Service.” CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Khloé Kardashian’s Easter Sunday footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

Although her sisters chose sneakers to complete their looks — Kourtney wore understated white kicks, while Kendall had on Yeezy 500 Desert Rat shoes — Khloé opted for Timbs. And fan reactions were mixed, to say the least.

Many tweeters were not fans of the ensemble, saying that the workboots were an odd choice for the holiday.

“My good sis Khloe really went in her closet this morning and said “these timbs would go perfect with my Easter dress!” read one viral tweet that amassed more than 270 retweets and 2,400 likes. my good sis Khloe really went in her closet this morning and said “these timbs would go perfect with my Easter dress!” 💀 pic.twitter.com/CCPlawrsuh — Faith 🌹✨ (@_faithhx) April 21, 2019

“Khloe really wearing a silk dress with Timberlands and I’m dead,” one social media user tweeted, adding three crying emojis.

Khloe really wearing a silk dress with Timberlands and I’m dead 😭😭😭 — Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) April 23, 2019

“It’s confirmed that Khloe’s sisters don’t like her based off of the simple fact that they let her wear timbs w her slip dress,” another quipped. It’s confirmed that Khloe’s sisters don’t like her based off of the simple fact that they let her wear timbs w her slip dress — M A L U (@miss_maluuu) April 23, 2019 “ Khloe wearing a silk dress with Timbs wins her the fashion faux pas of the year award and it’s not even summer yet,” @HerFlySoul wrote. Khloe wearing a silk dress with Timbs wins her the fashion faux pas of the year award and it’s not even summer yet. 🏆 — Moods&Feels. (@HerFlySoul) April 22, 2019

But not everyone was opposed to the look.

“I think Khloe looked amazing in her silk dress and timberlands. Only she can pull that off why do ppl always gotta hate!!!” one fan commented. I think Khloe looked amazing in her silk dress and timberlands. Only she can pull that off 😍 why do ppl always gotta hate!!! — Ximena ‏ (@_ximena_xoxo) April 22, 2019 Khloé wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to take some heat on Twitter over Sunday Service. Users of the popular site weren’t shy about criticizing West’s pricey Sunday Service merch — which included a two-pack of socks for $50 and a $225 sweater.

