Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Body in a Sensual Gold Dress and Matching Heels With Extreme Curls at Diana Ross’ 75th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian attended Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party last night in a look that would have Ross herself applauding.

The E! star wore a glittering gold dress with a plunging neckline and paired it with oversized hoops earrings. She even curled her hair up to resemble that of Ross’ signature style.

Khloe Kardashian attends Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party. CREDIT: Mega

A closer view of Khloe Kardashian’s gold heels. CREDIT: Mega

Her shoes for the night also continued the gold theme. They were a set of triple strap metallic sandals with a stiletto heel.

She attended the event alongside her sister, Kourtney, and mom, Kris Jenner; both chose sparkling outfits for the occasion.

Kourtney donned a glittery blazer and pantsuit with no shirt and just a black bra underneath.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian attend Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party. CREDIT: Mega

Kris Jenner went with a green sparkling dress with a high leg slit alongside her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. She finished her outfit with pink studded pointed-toe sandals from Valentino.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up of Kris Jenner’s pink heels. CREDIT: Mega

Jenner shared a special moment on Instagram, where she was able to join Ross onstage during the party. “Oh no big deal, just another Tuesday night hanging out with Diana Ross!!!,” said Jenner in the caption.

