Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Wears Teensy Adidas Sneakers That Perfectly Match Her Sparkly Pink Bentley

Khloé Kardashian often posts images and videos of her daughter, True Thompson — but the latest might be the cutest yet.

In an adorable video posted to Instagram yesterday, the 1-year-old wore a rose-colored sundress with sparkly pink Adidas sneakers as she drove around in her glittery pint-sized Bentley.

“💘I have so much fun with her 💘” Kardashian captioned the video, which has since racked up more than 1.6 million likes.

While the reality star received plenty of positive feedback for the sweet snap, she also fought back at a commenter who was less than impressed.

“Great, another kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad,” @marsiotis wrote on the image.

In response, the Good American mogul replied, “ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy. No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. either way i’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you can have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile.”

While Kardashian is not affiliated with a sneaker brand, her younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner are both Adidas ambassadors. Brother-in-law Kanye West is also tied to the label through his Yeezy collaboration.

True has been outfitted in Adidas wares before. In a cute snap posted by her mother on July 5, True sported hot-pink Velcro-strapped Adidas with a tie-dye minidress.

