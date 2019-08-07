Khloe Kardashian & Her Baby Girl Match in Leopard Prints With Yeezy Shoes

Khloe Kardashian just styled an affordable piece with luxury items in a new photoshoot with her daughter, True Thompson.

The 35-year-old reality star shared a series of sweet snaps of herself with her 1-year-old baby to Instagram yesterday, captioning the post, “a leopard and her cub.” The shots show Kardashian modeling a bold leopard-print romper priced at $48 from Naked Wardrobe with a pair of Yeezy Season 6 Desert Rat boots in black.

The chunky suede and leather boots featuring reflective accents on the tongue pull tabs and mesh panels are on sale for 50% off at Farfetch.com. Originally retailing for $920, they’re now available for under $500.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star further accessorized with a mini brown velvet Fendi belt bag that retails for $1,790, a brown silk Dior logo headscarf and large hoop earrings. A vibrant red lip and oversized black sunglasses pulled look together.

Meanwhile, the Good American designer dressed her little one in a black T-shirt and bike shorts with matching Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers and a leopard headscarf.

Like many of her siblings, Khloe often promotes her family’s ventures, including brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy brand and her sister Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit company.

In the near future, Khloe might be promoting baby shoes or other products from her youngest sister Kylie’s latest business project. On May 9, Kylie filed a trademark for the names “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner.” According to WWD, the trademark was filed for “bottoms, dresses, footwear, jumpers, sweaters, scarves and costumes for use in children’s dress up play,” among others. It also includes products for home care and nursing like diapers, cribs, strollers and more.

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style moments.

Want more?

Khloe Kardashian Channels Kendall Jenner in a Deep V-Cut Gown and Gold Heels

Khloe Kardashian Makes a Case for a Little Black Dress With Yeezy Sneakers as Daywear