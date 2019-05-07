Kendall and Kylie Jenner Twin in Versace Outfits That Have So Many Feathers at Met Gala 2019

Kendall and Kylie Jenner decided to coordinate their outfits for the 2019 Met Gala Monday night. The 23-year-old supermodel and the lip kit mogul, respectively, arrived together on the red carpet wearing vibrant Versace dresses adorned with feathers.

Kylie rocked purple hair to match her strapless nude and purple gown featuring puffy purple feathered sleeves, a chainlink design and a feathered skirt.

Kylie Jenner wearing a Versace gown adorned with purple feathers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kendall showed off a bright orange dress with feathers around her shoulders and on the skirt. “My dress has a lot of feathers on it, so I almost tripped on myself,” the supermodel was heard telling E! on the carpet.

Kendall Jenner wearing a bright orange feathered Versace gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

