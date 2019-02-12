Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Wears the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner at New York Fashion Week

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Leopard print and snakeskin have been trending for months now, but Kendall Jenner put a fresh spin on the animal-pattern craze with a bold pair of zebra-striped pants.

The 23-year-old teamed the bold pants with a black Balenciaga puffer jacket as she stepped out during New York Fashion Week yesterday.

Kendall JennerKendall Jenner out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2019Wearing Balenciaga, Coat, Bag by By Far, Shoes By Yeezy
Kendall Jenner leaves her hotel during NYFW on Monday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the supermodel selected the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner. As a sister-in-law of Yeezy designer Kanye West, Jenner frequently can be caught in the brand’s wares. This particular style features a chunky wave-shaped outsole, with a gray mesh upper and gray laces.

A close-up shot of Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As is typical with Yeezys, the shoes were released in limited quantity and are now only available for purchase on the resale market, where they’re going for nearly $500 a pair.

The Adidas ambassador has been on a scaled-back schedule during NYFW. While she has made several appearances, she hasn’t walked any runway shoes this season.

Kendall Jenner steps out in a Balenciaga puffer coat and zebra-print pants during NYFW.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Friday night, she attended a Tiffany & Co. event clad in a Dalood Tbilisi pantsuit and Tiffany jewels. Jenner wore her hair in an updo and had on leather gloves.

Kendall Jenner steps out in an all-black look to the Tiffany and Co. “Modern Love” photography exhibition opening.
CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

Earlier Friday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star stepped out for Longchamp’s fall ’19 show, where she sat front-row. The brunette beauty opted for a leggy look, choosing a shiny black minidress and pointy-toe midcalf boots.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Longchamp showing during New York Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Splash News

