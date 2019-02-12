Kendall Jenner Wears the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner at New York Fashion Week

Leopard print and snakeskin have been trending for months now, but Kendall Jenner put a fresh spin on the animal-pattern craze with a bold pair of zebra-striped pants.
The 23-year-old teamed the bold pants with a black Balenciaga puffer jacket as she stepped out during New York Fashion Week yesterday.
For shoes, the supermodel selected the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner. As a sister-in-law of Yeezy designer Kanye West, Jenner frequently can be caught in the brand’s wares. This particular style features a chunky wave-shaped outsole, with a gray mesh upper and gray laces.
As is typical with Yeezys, the shoes were released in limited quantity and are now only available for purchase on the resale market, where they’re going for nearly $500 a pair.
The Adidas ambassador has been on a scaled-back schedule during NYFW. While she has made several appearances, she hasn’t walked any runway shoes this season.
On Friday night, she attended a Tiffany & Co. event clad in a Dalood Tbilisi pantsuit and Tiffany jewels. Jenner wore her hair in an updo and had on leather gloves.
Earlier Friday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star stepped out for Longchamp’s fall ’19 show, where she sat front-row. The brunette beauty opted for a leggy look, choosing a shiny black minidress and pointy-toe midcalf boots.
