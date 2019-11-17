Kendall Jenner Braves the NYC Chill in a Leather Trench & Trendy White Sneakers

Kendall Jenner may be a California girl, but she still knows how to dress for chilly weather.

The 24-year-old supermodel was spotted out about in New York yesterday appropriately bundled for the cooler temperatures.

Jenner wore a black leather trench coat with furry brown trim layered over straight-leg black pants.

Kendall Jenner out and about in New York, Nov. 16. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star pulled her look together with sneakers, choosing a chunky white silhouette that adhered to the dad shoe trend that’s been so popular for the last few seasons.

A close-up shot of Kendall Jenner’s white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

While the brand of yesterday’s kicks was unclear, Jenner is an Adidas Classics ambassador and often steps out in the brand’s sneakers. The German sportswear giant also counts Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie, and brother-in-law Kanye West among its celebrity ambassadors.

In recent months, the catwalker has been spotted in shoes from brands including Birkenstock, Dr. Martens and Amina Muaddi. Her on-trend looks are put together with the help of stylist Marni Senofonte, who also works with Beyoncé.

In addition to her appearances on catwalks and in brand campaigns, Jenner has an apparel and accessories brand alongside Kylie, called Kendall + Kylie. She makes money through social media as well through paid partnerships with brands such as Calvin Klein, Longchamp and Aritzia.

