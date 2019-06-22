Kendall Jenner Doesn’t Let the Rain Stop Her From Wearing the Whitest Sneakers

Kendall Jenner stepped out on a rainy New York day in a white and brown outfit. The E! star avoided puddles in her squeaky clean white sneakers as she headed to the popular Broadway show “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” which runs through June 2020.

Kendall Jenner in NYC. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The star was undeterred by the spell of bad weather, and it didn’t stop her from wearing her finest leather. The supermodel matched the sneakers with a light brown ensemble complete with matching pants and trench coat over a white tank top.

Jenner accessorized the look with a white Prada bag complete with a gold chain strap and matching gold earrings. The Instagram influencer slicked her hair back into a tight bun to prevent the New York humidity from damaging her look.

Kendall Jenner with fans. CREDIT: SplashNews

Jenner was surrounded by fans on the Big Apple’s streets.

The 23-year-old’s Adidas minimalist sneaker had a slight touch of color with yellow and blue stripes on the sides. The footwear is available in three styles and various colorways. Jenner is the face of Adidas Originals’ new spring campaign.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has been a brand ambassador for Adidas since 2017. She can often be seen sporting apparel and footwear from the athletic brand, as well as Stuart Weitzman, of which she modeled the footwear in the brand’s campaigns.

