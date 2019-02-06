Kendall Jenner Plays Bride for Vogue Italia

It’s been two days, and the world is still talking about Kendall Jenner’s racy photo shoot for Vogue Italia.

Not to be outdone by herself, the supermodel gave fans more glimpses into the photos for the magazine with another gallery post on Instagram. This time, Jenner is seen in a full veil and voluminous mini wedding dress, playing bride on a set of ancient steps.

The 23-year-old finished off her angelic look with a set of white pointed-toe heels and a blonde wig.

Other looks from the shoot include a contrastingly conservative all-red look with a patterned headscarf and a green sparkly ensemble paired with a red wig and metallic purple mules.

The same ensemble was shared by Emanuele Farneti, Vogue Italia‘s editor-in-chief. Farneti posted a video to his personal Instagram that shows Jenner in the abandoned coliseum in a movie trailer-like clip from a series titled “OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall”.

