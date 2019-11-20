Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Does the Square-Toe Trend at Dinner With Gigi Hadid

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner wore head-to-toe leather at dinner with Gigi Hadid in New York Tuesday, complete with trendy square-toe shoes.

Jenner chose a collared leather jacket in olive with black leather straight-leg pants.

Kendall Jenner wears head-to-toe leather in New York, Nov. 19.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, she wore boots that adhere to one of the biggest trends of the moment: square toes. Derided as uncool just a few years ago, the ’90s-inspired shape has become the hottest fad of fall, thanks to brands such as By Far, Acne Studios and Bottega Veneta that have worked it into several successful designs.

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s square-toe boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star accessorized her outfit with a Louis Vuitton graffiti mini bag and gold pendant earrings.

Meanwhile, Hadid looked chic in matching charcoal tie-dyed top and vest from Diesel Red Tag x A-Cold-Wall, teamed with cropped two-tone, frayed-hem jeans.

Gigi Hadid wears Louis Vuitton combat boots in New York, Nov. 19.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the supermodel wore Louis Vuitton combat boots. The black shoes showed monogram detailing on the tongue and a thick, flat lug sole. Combat boots have become a must-have for “It” girls this fall, thanks to fans like Hailey Baldwin and Kaia Gerber.

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s combat boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid accessorized with a small gray pouch and a shiny scrunchie in her hair.

The two friends, aka “KenGi,” are both heavily involved in the fashion space, starring in ad campaigns and runway shows for top brands. In the shoe realm, Jenner is an Adidas Classics ambassador, while Hadid is linked to Reebok.

Click through the gallery to see Kendall Jenner’s statement shoe style.

