Kendall Jenner Wears Trendy Snakeskin Top With the Chunkiest Dr. Martens Loafers

Kendall Jenner wearing a snake-print top, mom jeans and Dr. Martens loafers. CREDIT: Mega A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s Dr. Martens loafers. CREDIT: Mega For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went with a fresh take on the chunky shoe trend. Rather than a dad sneaker, Jenner opted for Dr. Martens loafers boasting a leather upper, a double-buckle detail, yellow stitching and the brand’s signature air-cushioned sole. The loafers are available to shop on UrbanOutfitters.com, marked down from $140 to $120.

Dr. Martens 1461 Alternative Loafer CREDIT: Urban Outfitters

The catwalker completed her look with a Prada mini bag and Velvet Canyon sunglasses.

Jenner often sports Dr. Martens when off-duty, also favoring shiny patent leather oxfords from the brand. Docs has plenty of fans among “it” girls, with other proponents including Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Miley Cyrus.

For fall, animal-print boots are set to be huge. Brands such as Casadei and Gianvito Rossi are offering snakeskin styles that offer a cool weather twist on the print Jenner wore yesterday. Mammalian-inspired prints, like zebra and cheetah, can also be found on boots, often done in calf-hair.

Casadei’s python-printed leather knee boots for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Casadei

