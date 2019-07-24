Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Wears Trendy Snakeskin Top With the Chunkiest Dr. Martens Loafers

By Ella Chochrek
Animal print is a major trend right now — and Kendall Jenner is into it.

The 23-year-old model wore a snakeskin tank top tucked into a pair of mom jeans in Los Angeles yesterday.

Kendall Jenner, Prada bag, velvet canyon sunglasses, mom jeans, snake-print top, enjoys lunch at Alfred's. 23 Jul 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA471893_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner wearing a snake-print top, mom jeans and Dr. Martens loafers.
CREDIT: Mega
For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went with a fresh take on the chunky shoe trend. Rather than a dad sneaker, Jenner opted for Dr. Martens loafers boasting a leather upper, a double-buckle detail, yellow stitching and the brand’s signature air-cushioned sole. The loafers are available to shop on UrbanOutfitters.com, marked down from $140 to $120.

Dr. Martens 1461 Alternative Loafer
CREDIT: Urban Outfitters

The catwalker completed her look with a Prada mini bag and Velvet Canyon sunglasses.

Jenner often sports Dr. Martens when off-duty, also favoring shiny patent leather oxfords from the brand. Docs has plenty of fans among “it” girls, with other proponents including Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Miley Cyrus.

For fall, animal-print boots are set to be huge. Brands such as Casadei and Gianvito Rossi are offering snakeskin styles  that offer a cool weather twist on the print Jenner wore yesterday. Mammalian-inspired prints, like zebra and cheetah, can also be found on boots, often done in calf-hair.

mfw-top-10-shoes-milan-fashion-week-fall-2019-casadei
Casadei’s python-printed leather knee boots for fall ’19.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Casadei

Click through the gallery for a look at the all the celebrities who love Dr. Martens.

Watch the video below to go behind the scenes at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

