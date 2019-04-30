What is Kendall Jenner’s Shoe Size? The Answer Might Surprise You

Kendall Jenner has some big shoes to fill — literally. The 23-year-old model wears a size nine shoe, according to fashion news and database site Models.com.

Given Jenner stands at 5-foot-10, her shoe size may seem somewhat reasonable; there’s often been an assumption that the taller the person is, the larger their shoe size. However, studies have revealed there isn’t actually a direct correlation between the two. And other models are living proof. Take for example Karlie Kloss, who, as arguably one of the tallest models in the industry, stands at 6-foot-2 yet has the same shoe size as Jenner. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid is also 5-foot-10 like Jenner, yet only wears a size eight shoe.

Last February, Jenner’s feet received tons of attention on social media — and not just for their size. Following an Instagram post of the star posing nude for a photoshoot, people were quick to criticize the model’s seemingly long toes.

Despite criticism, though, Jenner has never been one to shy away from sandals. The star has bared her feet in Prada’s flame heels (which are nearly sold out Internet-wide) and Barney’s satin mules on multiple occasions.

Kendall Jenner embraces a key color trend in this head-to-toe yellow look. CREDIT: Splash News

Of course, the Adidas brand ambassador is also known for her comfy looks — rocking everything from the brand’s own Stan Smiths to her brother-in-law’s namesake Yeezy Boost 700 kicks.

Kendall Jenner opted for Adidas Stan Smith sneakers for an afternoon of shopping. CREDIT: Splash.

Moral of the story? Having big feet doesn’t mean your personal style has to suffer.

