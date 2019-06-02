Kendall Jenner Makes the New York Streets Her Runway in This Red-Hot Look & Dr. Martens

Kendall Jenner is known for her street style, and she didn’t disappoint yesterday as she hit the streets of New York.

The 23-year-old was spotted in a menswear-inspired look with a decidedly feminine twist. She wore a bold red denim set from Helmut Lang that included a jacket and slim-leg, high-rise jeans. Both pieces are available on Netaporter.com, with the jacket going for $346.50 and the pants costing $266. The jacket and pants have each been marked down by 30%.

Kendall Jenner wears a red Helmut Lang outfit with Dr. Martens oxfords on June 1. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The supermodel wore a teensy white cropped tank underneath her bold jacket, showing a flash of her toned tummy.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Lamper oxfords. The menswear-esque style has the classic Docs look, with visible yellow stitching and grooved edges, and is built on Dr. Martens slip-resistant, air-cushioned sole. The shoe features a high-shine finish with the glossy patent leather upper; it retails for $110 and can be shopped now on the brand’s website.

Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Lamper CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Jenner pulled together her look with sleek black accessories, opting for Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou sunglasses and her favorite By Far Rachel mini bag.

The A-lister doesn’t walk many runways these days, but she hit the catwalk Friday night at Alexander Wang’s Collection One spring ’20 show. The “it” girl walked in an all-white look complete with puff-logoed boots. Kaia Gerber closed out the show, which Pete Davidson also was in.

Kendall Jenner walks in Alexander Wang’s Collection One show. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

