Kendall Jenner Makes the New York Streets Her Runway in This Red-Hot Look & Dr. Martens

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner
January 2018
February 2018
Kendall Jenner is known for her street style, and she didn’t disappoint yesterday as she hit the streets of New York.

The 23-year-old was spotted in a menswear-inspired look with a decidedly feminine twist. She wore a bold red denim set from Helmut Lang that included a jacket and slim-leg, high-rise jeans. Both pieces are available on Netaporter.com, with the jacket going for $346.50 and the pants costing $266. The jacket and pants have each been marked down by 30%.

Kendall Jenner, celebrity style, street style, helmut lang, nyc, red suit, by far purse, Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou sunglasses, dr. martens patent oxfords
Kendall Jenner wears a red Helmut Lang outfit with Dr. Martens oxfords on June 1.
CREDIT: Splash News
Kendall Jenner, celebrity style, street style, helmut lang, nyc, red suit, by far purse, Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou sunglasses, dr. martens patent oxfords
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The supermodel wore a teensy white cropped tank underneath her bold jacket, showing a flash of her toned tummy.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Lamper oxfords. The menswear-esque style has the classic Docs look, with visible yellow stitching and grooved edges, and is built on Dr. Martens slip-resistant, air-cushioned sole. The shoe features a high-shine finish with the glossy patent leather upper; it retails for $110 and can be shopped now on the brand’s website.

Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Lamper
Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Lamper
CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Jenner pulled together her look with sleek black accessories, opting for Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou sunglasses and her favorite By Far Rachel mini bag.

The A-lister doesn’t walk many runways these days, but she hit the catwalk Friday night at Alexander Wang’s Collection One spring ’20 show. The “it” girl walked in an all-white look complete with puff-logoed boots. Kaia Gerber closed out the show, which Pete Davidson also was in.

Kendall Jenner on the catwalkAlexander Wang Collection One show, Runway, Spring 2020, New York, USA - 31 May 2019
Kendall Jenner walks in Alexander Wang’s Collection One show.
CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for Kendall Jenner’s best street style looks.

Below, see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style.

