Kendall Jenner Is the Latest Star Rocking This Rising Brand’s Heels

Kendall Jenner posted an Instagram ad last night for skincare brand Proactiv. The star took the opportunity to not only promote her paid partnership with Proactiv, but also her favorite rising designer, Amina Muaddi.

The supermodel posted a photo wearing a long silk green dress shirt with flared sleeves matched with a pair of mini shorts. Jenner added even more pizazz to the look in Muaddi’s Begum embellished PVC pumps from the label’s spring ’19 collection. The shoes have a pointed toe with transparent material and crystal decoration on top. The thin heel is completed with Muaddi’s signature square finish.

Amina Muaddi Begum embellished PVC pumps. CREDIT: Mytheresa.com

The shoes, which are currently out of stock online, retailed at $895 prior to selling out. The up and coming designer is quickly rising up in the retail industry. Muaddi, who only released her first see, now buy now-collection in fall ’18 already has a large celebrity following.

Last week, Rihanna was seen in Muaddi’s Begum pumps at her goddaughter Majesty’s 5th birthday party in New York. The Fenty entrepreneur teamed the shoes with a white T-shirt under a black corset covered with flowing purple mesh material and flared blue jeans.

Muaddi’s stunning designs have also been seen sported by Dua Lipa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The young designer’s rapid following and extreme success was noted at the 2018 FN achievement awards, where she was awarded the Launch of the Year honor.

“For a girl who comes where I come from — I’m half Jordanian and half Romanian — to be here, to be able to live my dreams and inspire Middle Eastern women to live their own dreams and be able to dress women I could never have imagined I would be able to dress is an honor,” Muaddi said in her speech.

See Kendall Jenner’s top statement shoe moments.

