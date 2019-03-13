Kendall Jenner Wears the Square-Toe Trend With Plunging Neckline Dress in NYC

While some may choose to button up for a night on the town, Kendall Jenner likes to do quite the opposite.

Last night, the model attended the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York wearing an unbuttoned and low-cut python dress that left little to the imagination.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York, March 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s sandals at the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the event, she slid her feet into a pair of green sandals; the heels featured double straps and a square toe.

Jenner wasn’t the only supermodel at the event; the 23-year-old was joined by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevigne, Joan Smalls and Elsa Hosk. Jenner shared a video of herself and Bieber posing in the mirror on her Instagram story, captioning it: “girls night.”

(L-R): Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Joan Smalls attend the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York, March 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The group celebrated the opening of Edition’s newest location in Times Square, joining the line of boutique hotels offered in other spots including London, Barcelona and Shanghai.

Click through the gallery to see some of Kendall Jenner’s top statement shoe moments.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Wants You to Look Sleek in Adidas With New Styles for Spring