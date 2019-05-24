Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Gives Us a First Look at Giambattista Valli’s H&M Collab

By Ella Chochrek
As the world’s highest-paid model, Kendall Jenner is undeniably busy, but she made time for some poolside fun in Cannes, France, yesterday.

Jenner was spotted stretched out on a chaise lounge at her hotel. She looked summer-ready in a Wanderlust polka-dot bikini, which she wore underneath a pair of white pants.

Kendall Jenner lounging at the pool in Cannes in a bikini.
On her feet, the 23-year-old wore see-through Chanel pool slides emblazoned with the brand’s famous interlocking C logo. While no longer available to shop at retail, the slides are selling on Ebay.com for $999.

The supermodel accessorized with an orange Goyard tote and square sunglasses.

After lounging by the pool, the Adidas ambassador glammed up for red carpet duty, appearing alongside celebrities aplenty at the amfAR Gala. At amfAR, Jenner debuted a dress from the upcoming Giambattista Valli x H&M collection. The pink tulle confection featured a long detachable train and cinched in at the waist with a feminine bow.

Kendall Jenner, giambattista valli x h&M dress, pink, legs, celebrity style.amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide Wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M
Kendall Jenner posing on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala.
The reality star pulled together her look with pink strappy sandals that boasted metallic bow detailing and a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Kendall Jenner, giambattista valli x h&M, celebrity style, red carpet, amfar gala, 2019, amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide Wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M
Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli x H&M at the amfAR Gala.
kendall jenner, amfar gala, cannes film festival 2019, celebrity shoe style, giambattista valli, x H&M
A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s sandals.
H&M often works with high-end designers, with past collaborators having included Moschino, Karl Lagerfeld and Erdem. The first batch of Giambattista Valli x H&M pieces drops on HM.com this Saturday. More will come in November.

