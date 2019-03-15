Kendall Jenner Is Loving These Patent Dr. Martens in Paris

Kendall Jenner is visiting Paris this week, and you can’t bet she’s been turning heads with her signature street style.
Spotted outside of her hotel yesterday, the 23-year-old supermodel showed off a retro-inspired The North Face Nuptse 1996 quilted down jacket in black and gray with a pair of statement-making python-print pants. For shoes, she donned glossy, patent leather Dr. Martens oxfords, which retail for $120.
She wore a black turtleneck underneath her coat and accessorized with a Longchamp handbag and sleek $580 Linda Farrow sunglasses. Today, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was snapped carrying a bouquet of flowers while rocking the same 1461 Dr. Martens model with a black and white sweater and black cropped pants.
Earlier this week, the Adidas and Longchamp ambassador was on hand for the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York. She wore a plunging python look with square-toed Yeezy sandals.
