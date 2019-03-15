Kendall Jenner Is Loving These Patent Dr. Martens in Paris

Kendall Jenner is visiting Paris this week, and you can’t bet she’s been turning heads with her signature street style.

Spotted outside of her hotel yesterday, the 23-year-old supermodel showed off a retro-inspired The North Face Nuptse 1996 quilted down jacket in black and gray with a pair of statement-making python-print pants. For shoes, she donned glossy, patent leather Dr. Martens oxfords, which retail for $120.

Kendall Jenner in Paris wearing a North Face down jacket with python pants and Dr. Martens 1461 patent oxfords. CREDIT: Splash

She wore a black turtleneck underneath her coat and accessorized with a Longchamp handbag and sleek $580 Linda Farrow sunglasses. Today, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was snapped carrying a bouquet of flowers while rocking the same 1461 Dr. Martens model with a black and white sweater and black cropped pants.

Kendall Jenner wearing a black and white sweater with black pants and Dr. Martens 1461 patent oxfords. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Kendall Jenner wearing glossy, black patent leather Dr. Martens 1461 oxfords. CREDIT: Splash

Earlier this week, the Adidas and Longchamp ambassador was on hand for the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York. She wore a plunging python look with square-toed Yeezy sandals.

Flip through the gallery for a look at more of Kendall Jenner’s best street style moments.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Wants You to Look Sleek in Adidas With New Styles for Spring