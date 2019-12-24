A Look at Kendall Jenner’s 10-Year Style Evolution

At the beginning of this decade Kendall Jenner went from learning to walk the runway to mastering it as one of today’s most sought-after models. Remember that 2011 “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episode where Kim Kardashian was nearly forcing her then 15-year-old sister to walk for designer Sherri Hill? Well, the tables have certainly turned.

Jenner is a catwalk mainstay now, working the runway for Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang, Versace and the list goes on. As she continues to build her resume working with top fashion houses, her own style has drastically changed.

For instance, in 2010, Jenner was seen wearing leggy minidresses paired with brogues. Now, the model has found her fashion groove when it comes to both red carpet and street style.

Kendall Jenner in 2010 at the 8th annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in brogues and a white neck-tie blouse. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Off-duty, her shoe looks range from Dr. Marten boots to Birkenstocks, paired with jeans and hoodies. For major events, Jenner almost always goes for a heel. Lately, she has been a fan on FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi. Jenner has stepped out in New York several times in her designs, wearing the Begum slingback pump and the Gilda crystal-covered strappy sandal.

Kendall Jenner steps out in Amina Muaddi sandals during a shopping trip at a convenience store in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Throughout the decade, Jenner has been spotted in the hottest of-the-moment trends, too, from the see-through PVC heels and white boots to the current must-have square-toed shoe.

