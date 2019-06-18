Kendall Jenner Makes Convenience Store Pitstop in Summery Dress & Sandals From This Buzzy Designer

Leave it to Kendall Jenner to find the perfect summer outfit ⁠— and one that matches her convenience store purchases, no less.

The 23-year-old was spotted shopping for Orange Vanilla Coke in New York yesterday wearing a tangerine and white look that was a stellar match for the drink.

Kendall Jenner goes shopping at a convenience store on June 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner looked chic in a midi dress from Bec + Bridge, which featured a low neckline and a fitted silhouette.

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the supermodel went with shoes from one of the buzziest designers in the business: Amina Muaddi. She selected the brand’s Gilda sandals, which feature a 3.7-inch heel, straps covered in Swarovski crystals and an upper crafted from hologramlike iridescent leather.

Amina Muaddi Glinda hologram sandals. CREDIT: Browns

Jenner’s exact shoes are sold out everywhere, and it’s no surprise. After launching her eponymous label last fall, Muaddi has garnered a slew of fans, among them Rihanna and Dua Lipa. Muaddi’s hot start earned her the 2018 FN Achievement Award for Launch of the Year.

“For a girl who comes where I come from — I’m half Jordanian and half Romanian — to be here, to be able to live my dreams and inspire Middle Eastern women to live their own dreams and be able to dress women I could have never imagined I’d be able to dress, it’s an honor,” she said in an emotional speech at the FNAAs.

Jenner pulled together her look with a white Prada handbag (perhaps a nod to the Coke’s vanilla flavoring?) and Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner out and about in her Bec + Bridge dress and Amina Muaddi sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

