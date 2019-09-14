Kendall Jenner Bid Farewell to NYC in Style in a Button Up and Boots

Kendall Jenner channelled her chic city style on Tuesday while out and about in New York.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a video on Instagram showing off her look with the caption “bye nyc.”
Jenner looked sleek in her all-black outfit, complete with a black button up mini-dress which featured a stylish cutout on the back. She matched the look with a pair of black knee high boots which elevated the supermodel even further with its block heel. The boots included a pointed heel.
She accessorized the look with a brown shoulder bag and a pair of trendy oversized black sunglasses.
Jenner was accompanied by her sister Kim Kardashian, who was wore a sparkly silver tank top with a round neck along with a pair of leather trousers and flat black sandals. Kardashian kept it simple and did not wear any accesories with the look.
Jenner is a fan of knee high and over-the-knee boots boots. The 23-year-old posted a photo earlier this month on her Instagram from her Stuart Weitzman campaign. It featured the Lesley over-the-knee boots, which she was photographed wearing with a black bodysuit with a thin cutout that ran diagonally down the leotard.
