Kendall Jenner Bid Farewell to NYC in Style in a Button Up and Boots

By Hanna McNeila
Kendall Jenner, NYC, black boots, button down shirt
Kendall Jenner in NYC

Kendall Jenner channelled her chic city style on Tuesday while out and about in New York.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a video on Instagram showing off her look with the caption “bye nyc.”

bye nyc 🚀

Jenner looked sleek in her all-black outfit, complete with a black button up mini-dress which featured a stylish cutout on the back. She matched the look with a pair of black knee high boots which elevated the supermodel even further with its block heel. The boots included a pointed heel.

She accessorized the look with a brown shoulder bag and a pair of trendy oversized black sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, out and about, NYC, boots
Kendall Jenner in NYC.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner was accompanied by her sister Kim Kardashian, who was wore a sparkly silver tank top with a round neck along with a pair of leather trousers and flat black sandals. Kardashian kept it simple and did not wear any accesories with the look.

kim kardashian, kendall jenner, nyc, out and about,
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner out and about

Jenner is a fan of knee high and over-the-knee boots boots. The 23-year-old posted a photo earlier this month on her Instagram from her Stuart Weitzman campaign. It featured the Lesley over-the-knee boots, which she was photographed wearing with a black bodysuit with a thin cutout that ran diagonally down the leotard.

 

