Kendall Jenner Bares It All in a Nude Minidress and Clear Pumps

Kendall Jenner turned heads last night in Miami, where she stepped out in a nude dress and clear heels that bared it all.

The supermodel was spotted leaving The Setai hotel in South Beach, attracting paparazzi who snapped her in a skin-hued minidress with a crystal-like hem and straps worn with shoes created by FN’s Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi.

The heels — a pair of crystal-embellished PVC slingback pumps — teamed elegantly with her buff ensemble. Retailing for $895 (although now sold out on Net-a-Porter.com), the shoes are made in Italy and decorated with a brooch inspired by an Art Deco sunburst mirror on a distinctive martini glass-shaped heel that has become Muaddi’s signature design.

Jenner kept the rest of her ensemble neat and sophisticated, carrying a black purse and slicking her brunette tresses back with a center part.

It’s not the first time she has been spotted in a pair of Muaddi’s heels. The 24-year-old reality star also slipped into the designer’s wares during a casual outing in June at a convenience store in New York, where she opted for a pair of embellished glitter sandals.

