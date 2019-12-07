Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Bares It All in a Nude Minidress and Clear Pumps

By Samantha McDonald
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner turned heads last night in Miami, where she stepped out in a nude dress and clear heels that bared it all.

The supermodel was spotted leaving The Setai hotel in South Beach, attracting paparazzi who snapped her in a skin-hued minidress with a crystal-like hem and straps worn with shoes created by FN’s Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi.

Kendall Jenner shows off her night style as she heads to the posh eatery Cipriani during Art Basel in Miami.
Kendall Jenner leaves Miami’s The Setai hotel.
CREDIT: Splash News

The heels — a pair of crystal-embellished PVC slingback pumps — teamed elegantly with her buff ensemble. Retailing for $895 (although now sold out on Net-a-Porter.com), the shoes are made in Italy and decorated with a brooch inspired by an Art Deco sunburst mirror on a distinctive martini glass-shaped heel that has become Muaddi’s signature design.

Kendall Jenner wears a nude minidress and clear PVC pumps.
Kendall Jenner wears a nude minidress and clear PVC pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner kept the rest of her ensemble neat and sophisticated, carrying a black purse and slicking her brunette tresses back with a center part.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner's shoes.
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

It’s not the first time she has been spotted in a pair of Muaddi’s heels. The 24-year-old reality star also slipped into the designer’s wares during a casual outing in June at a convenience store in New York, where she opted for a pair of embellished glitter sandals.

Kendall Jenner, bec + bridge orange dress, amina muaddi glinda sandals, celebrity style, street style, june 2019
Kendall Jenner steps out in Amina Muaddi sandals during a shopping trip at a convenience store in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the times Kendall Jenner was ahead of the latest shoe trends.

