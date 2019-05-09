Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Channels Schoolgirl Style in Miniskirt & These On-Sale Oxfords

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner put her own twist on schoolgirl style as she hit the New York streets yesterday.

The 23-year-old turned heads in a vintage Dallas Cowboys sweater and a white miniskirt.

Kendall Jenner, dr. martens oxfords, miniskirt, legs, dallas cowboys sweater, celebrity style, linda farrow sunglasses, by far handbag, Kendall Jenner out and about, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
Kendall Jenner channels schoolgirl style in New York on May 8.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner, dr. martens oxfords, miniskirt, legs, dallas cowboys sweater, celebrity style, linda farrow sunglasses, by far handbag, Kendall Jenner out and about, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Dr. Martens.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the supermodel went with Dr. Martens oxfords. The classic shoes feature three-eye lace-up detailing and are made of coated leather with a glossy patent finish. They have Dr. Martens’ signature yellow stitching around the rubber midsole. The shoes are on sale at Urbanoutfitters.com — marked down from $120 to $99.

Dr. Martens patent leather oxfords
Dr. Martens patent leather oxfords.
CREDIT: Urban Outfitters

Jenner pulled together her look with teensy black Linda Farrow sunglasses and a shiny patent leather shoulder bag courtesy of By Far.

Kendall Jenner, dr. martens oxfords, miniskirt, legs, dallas cowboys sweater, celebrity style, linda farrow sunglasses, by far handbag, Kendall Jenner out and about, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
Kendall Jenner wearing a miniskirt with Dr. Martens.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Adidas ambassador arrived in New York ahead of the Met Gala on Monday night. A veteran of the event, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star hit the red carpet alongside younger sister Kylie in coordinated Versace ensembles. Both girls’ looks were crystal-covered and feathered, with Jenner in orange and her sister in purple.

Kendall JennerCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Atelier Versace
Kendall Jenner wearing Versace at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The model’s older sister Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in a Mugler dress designed to resemble a dripping T-shirt straight from the ocean; she teamed it with see-through sandals. Mother Kris Jenner wore a blond wig and a fitted jumpsuit as a guest of Tommy Hilfiger.

