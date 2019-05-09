Kendall Jenner Channels Schoolgirl Style in Miniskirt & These On-Sale Oxfords

Kendall Jenner put her own twist on schoolgirl style as she hit the New York streets yesterday.
The 23-year-old turned heads in a vintage Dallas Cowboys sweater and a white miniskirt.
For footwear, the supermodel went with Dr. Martens oxfords. The classic shoes feature three-eye lace-up detailing and are made of coated leather with a glossy patent finish. They have Dr. Martens’ signature yellow stitching around the rubber midsole. The shoes are on sale at Urbanoutfitters.com — marked down from $120 to $99.
Jenner pulled together her look with teensy black Linda Farrow sunglasses and a shiny patent leather shoulder bag courtesy of By Far.
The Adidas ambassador arrived in New York ahead of the Met Gala on Monday night. A veteran of the event, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star hit the red carpet alongside younger sister Kylie in coordinated Versace ensembles. Both girls’ looks were crystal-covered and feathered, with Jenner in orange and her sister in purple.
The model’s older sister Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in a Mugler dress designed to resemble a dripping T-shirt straight from the ocean; she teamed it with see-through sandals. Mother Kris Jenner wore a blond wig and a fitted jumpsuit as a guest of Tommy Hilfiger.
