Kendall Jenner Rocks the Leggiest Black Minidress at Versace After-Party With the Hadid Sisters

Kendall Jenner doesn’t walk many runways these days — but she made it out for Versace.

The 23-year-old walked the label’s Milan Fashion Week show alongside pals Bella and Gigi Hadid, with the trio stepping out together to the Versace after-party last night.

Jenner flaunted her slim legs in a minidress from Versace’s pre-fall ’19 collection. The style — not yet available for purchase — features gold pin detailing at the bust and sits off one shoulder.

Kendall Jenner in a head-to-toe Versace look. CREDIT: Splash News

The reality star chose white ankle-strap pumps with gold embellishment to complete her leggy look.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s white Versace pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, the Hadids twinned in all-black ensembles that showed off their personal style sensibilities.

Gigi looked stylish in a sparkly black dress with long sleeves and cut-out detailing at the bust. For footwear, she went with black ankle-strap sandals, rocking a gold-tone Versace anklet on one leg.

Gigi (L) and Bella Hadid in all-black ensembles at the Versace after-party. CREDIT: Splash News

Bella wore a thigh-baring black minidress with gold hardware. The supermodel gave her look a more casual twist with her shoes, selecting chunky black sneakers with gold embellishment. She wore the kicks over a pair of crew socks.

A closer look at Gigi (L) and Bella Hadid’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

Also stepping out to the event was Candice Swanepoel. The Victoria’s Secret angel stunned in a black minidress paired with edgy thigh-highs. The boots featured a sparkly gold chain pattern and an exaggeratedly pointy toe.

Candice Swanepoel in a short black dress with thigh-highs. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see all the runway looks at the Versace fall ’19 show.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid Were Wrapped, Strapped and Pinned at the Versace Fall 2019 Show

Kendall Jenner Matches Unreleased Adidas Dad Shoes With Her Sizzling Red Sweater and Jeans

Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne & Kaia Gerber Walk in the Prada Fall 2019 Show