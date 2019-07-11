Kendall Jenner Wears the Leggiest Minidress With Adidas Sneakers for a Night Out in Mykonos

Between the red carpet and the runway, there’s no doub that Kendall Jenner’s better at walking in heels than most of us — but that doesn’t mean she likes to wear stilettos for a night out.

The 23-year-old ditched the heels in favor of comfy sneakers as she partied with friends in Mykonos, Greece last night. For the late night festivities, Jenner sported a sparkly bronze minidress that showed off her mile-long legs.

Kendall Jenner out and about with friends in Mykonos, Greece July 10. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

The supermodel teamed the little dress with Adidas Continental 80 kicks. An updated version of an ’80s silhouette, the Continental 80 features perforated detailing, with contrast striping and a bumper sole. The sneaker retails for $80 and is available on Nordstrom.com.

The Adidas Continental 80 sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Jenner pulled together her look with gold earrings, stacked rings and a sequin-covered mini bag.

Kendall Jenner wearing a bronze minidress and Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA It comes as no surprise to see Jenner clad in Adidas, as the A-lister serves as an ambassador for the brand. She’s one of several Kardashian-Jenners affiliated with the German athletic wear company, with younger sister Kylie as an ambassador and brother-in-law Kanye West as an Adidas collaborator through his Yeezy sneaker empire.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to share a series of images from her Greece trip, captioning the gallery, “mems.”

Flip through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s statement shoe style.

Below, go behind the scenes with Bella Hadid at her FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Doesn’t Let the Rain Stop Her From Wearing the Whitest Sneakers

Kendall Jenner Gives Her Sundress a City-Chic Upgrade in Knee-High Stuart Weitzman Boots

Kendall Jenner Makes Convenience Store Pit Stop in Summery Dress & Sandals From This Buzzy Designer