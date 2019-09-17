Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Wears the Square-Toe Trend at London Fashion Week After-Party

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner gave the square-toe shoe trend her seal of approval yesterday at Love Magazine‘s London Fashion Week spring ’20 party.

The reality star stepped out to the bash hours after walking her first runway of fashion month at Burberry. She sported a color-blocked tank top with black trousers.

Kendall Jenner, blond hair, blonde, dyed hair, new hair, celebrity style, lfw, spring 2020, square toed boots, Love Magazine Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Kendall Jenner in square toes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Jenner went with square toes, opting for block-heeled boots that had textured leather and silver detailing. While square-shaped shoes were a fashion no-no for years, they’ve made a comeback in recent months, fueled by the revival of ’90s silhouettes like “dad” shoes and “mom” mules.

Kendall Jenner, blond hair, blonde, dyed hair, new hair, celebrity style, lfw, spring 2020, square toed boots, Love Magazine Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Kendall Jenner leaving Love Magazine’s party.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fellow supermodels Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid also opted for square toes. Aldridge wore a knee-length, brown and black Burberry dress with pumps that boasted the distinct shape, while Gigi selected shiny boots to go with her sparkly pantsuit and bra top.

Gigi Hadid, lily Aldridge, lfw, Love Magazine Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Gigi Hadid (L) and Lily Aldridge.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Joan Smalls proved that pointy-toed footwear is still in, pairing her classic black pumps with a houndstooth-print bralette and flare-legged pants.

Joan Smalls, bra, flared pants, crop top, abs, celebrity style, lfw, Love Magazine Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Joan Smalls in pointy-toed pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Irina Shayk too opted for a pointed toe, choosing brown booties with cut-out detailing and a ribbonlike ankle strap. She teamed the shoes with a printed set that consisted of a jacket and oversized button-down top.

Irina Shayk, oversized top, pantless, blazer, legs, celebrity style, Love Magazine Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019Wearing Burberry
Irina Shayk in a printed set with booties.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

