Kendall Jenner Rides a Horse Bareback in an Odd Shoe Choice in Longchamp Commercial

Kendall Jenner spent a day at the beach with Longchamp, but it wasn’t your typical ocean-side afternoon.

The supermodel shared her newest video as a partner for the brand on Instagram today. She’s seen running alongside a horse in the sand before mounting it bareback in the most unconventional horseback riding outfit.

She captioned the post: “new @longchamp video! #theride #Longchamp_ambassador#Longchamp #KendallforLongchamp.”

In the clip, Jenner sported a burnt orange fringed set from the brand as well as a pair of knee-high gladiator sandals.

The look resembled a long-sleeve version that Kaia Gerber wore for the spring ’19 show in New York.

Kaia Gerber models a look during Longchamp’s spring ’19 New York Fashion Week show, Sep. 8, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner wore a similar style of shoes from Longchamp when she attended the same show. She paired them with a lace-up purple dress as she sat front row.

Kendall Jenner at Longchamp spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The supermodel has been the master of partnerships lately. She’s the star of Adidas Originals’ new spring ’19 campaign and is also one of the faces of Stuart Weitzman.

