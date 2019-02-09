Kendall Jenner Makes One of Her First NYFW Appearances for Longchamp

New York Fashion Week consists of endless shows, events, presentations and full schedules. For Kendall Jenner, the to-do list today involves one of her favorites: Longchamp.

Kendall donned an all-black look for the occasion, wearing a black leather minidress.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Longchamp showing during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Kendall Jenner’s black boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Her shoes were a pointed-toe boot that reached mid-calf; the lace-up shoes also feature a tall stiletto heel.

While Kendall may have just arrived for one of her first appearances of the week, she and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian managed to squeeze in a quick shopping trip yesterday.

The duo stopped at designer thrift store “What Goes Around Comes Around” on Friday, showing off their own unique styles. Kourtney went for a more subdued look in a black-and-white checkered leather trench coat over an all-black ensemble, while Kendall brought a pop of color in her neon turtleneck.

Kendall Jenner (left) and Kourtney Kardashian go shopping in New York, Feb. 8. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The sisters also displayed their individual shoe tastes. Kourtney chose a set of black boots to finish off her darker look. Kendall continued her colorful vibe with a pair of Adidas x Olivia OBlanc red and yellow sneakers.

The Adidas ambassador first modeled the capsule back in November 2018.

The 23-year-old model recently confirmed her relationship with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons earlier this week on “Ellen.” She took a helicopter Friday night after her shopping excursion from New York to Philadelphia to watch his team play the Denver Nuggets.

