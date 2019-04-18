Kendall Jenner’s Dangerously Short Minidress Gives Her Legs for Days in Kitten Heels

Kendall Jenner made the streets of Los Angeles her catwalk in the leggiest leopard-print minidress yesterday.

The 23-year-old stepped out for lunch with friends clad in a long-sleeved mini from Christopher Kane’s resort ’19 collection.

Kendall Jenner in Christopher Kane resort ’19 with Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the supermodel selected Stuart Weitzman Edith slingback pumps. Retailing for $365, the pointy-toe pumps feature a walkable 2-inch kitten heel, with a romantic cut-out detail at the vamp to show off the curve of the foot.

A closeup shot of Kendall Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner accessorized her look with teensy tortoiseshell sunglasses and a $1,450 Chloe Mini Chloe C handbag. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and had on tiny gold hoop earrings.

It’s no surprise that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected Stuart Weitzman footwear, as she stars in the brand’s spring ’19 campaign. Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell round out the cast of models who appear alongside Jenner in the installment.

Kendall Jenner models the Alana sandal in Stuart Weitzman spring ’19 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

As the highest-paid model in the world, Jenner has many brand partnerships. She uses her strong social media presence (more than 108 million Instagram followers) to promote wares from companies such as Longchamp, Tiffany & Co. and Proactiv. In the shoe space, the A-lister works with Adidas Classics; brother-in-law Kanye West and sister Kylie are also affiliated with the company.

