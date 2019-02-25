Kendall Jenner Risks a Major Wardrobe Malfunction at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

While the 2019 Oscars red carpet saw a series of bold looks, Kendall Jenner’s outfit took the cake for the most daring ensemble of them all.
For the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the model chose a black dress from Rami Kadi that featured a glittering top with a front cutout as well as a high-leg skirt with no side coverage.
The floor-length black fabric fell in the front and in back of the gown, leaving her endless legs exposed and as a result, very little to the imagination.
For footwear, the 23-year-old went for a classy pointed-toe pump with silver accents around the ankle and a see-through PVC element on the toe.
At the event, Kendall arrived without her current beau, professional basketball player Ben Simmons, but she posed for pictures with a special guest: her dad.
Caitlyn Jenner attended the party in a gold sequin minidress with a set of white, pointed-toe slingback heels.
