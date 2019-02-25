Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Risks a Major Wardrobe Malfunction at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kendall-jenner-oscars-after-party-revealing-1
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
View Gallery 65 Images

While the 2019 Oscars red carpet saw a series of bold looks, Kendall Jenner’s outfit took the cake for the most daring ensemble of them all.

For the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the model chose a black dress from Rami Kadi that featured a glittering top with a front cutout as well as a high-leg skirt with no side coverage.

The floor-length black fabric fell in the front and in back of the gown, leaving her endless legs exposed and as a result, very little to the imagination.

kendall jenner, Vanity Fair Oscars After Party,
Kendall Jenner arrives in a Rami Kadi dress at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kendall jenner, Vanity Fair Oscars After Party,
Kendall Jenner arrives in a Rami Kadi dress at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kendall jenner, oscars
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s heels at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 23-year-old went for a classy pointed-toe pump with silver accents around the ankle and a see-through PVC element on the toe.

At the event, Kendall arrived without her current beau, professional basketball player Ben Simmons, but she posed for pictures with a special guest: her dad.

Caitlyn Jenner attended the party in a gold sequin minidress with a set of white, pointed-toe slingback heels.

kendall jenner, caitlin jenner
Kendall Jenner (L) poses with Caitlin Jenner at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through to see more celebrities at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Want more?

Dresses With Sensual Slits Are Trending at the Oscars

Lady Gaga Brings Her Statuette & Enormous Diamond Necklace to the Governors Ball After-Party

How Actress Glenn Close Won on the 2019 Red Carpet — in Spite of Her Major Oscars Upset

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad