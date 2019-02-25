Kendall Jenner Risks a Major Wardrobe Malfunction at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

While the 2019 Oscars red carpet saw a series of bold looks, Kendall Jenner’s outfit took the cake for the most daring ensemble of them all.

For the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the model chose a black dress from Rami Kadi that featured a glittering top with a front cutout as well as a high-leg skirt with no side coverage.

The floor-length black fabric fell in the front and in back of the gown, leaving her endless legs exposed and as a result, very little to the imagination.

Kendall Jenner arrives in a Rami Kadi dress at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner arrives in a Rami Kadi dress at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s heels at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 23-year-old went for a classy pointed-toe pump with silver accents around the ankle and a see-through PVC element on the toe.

At the event, Kendall arrived without her current beau, professional basketball player Ben Simmons, but she posed for pictures with a special guest: her dad.

Caitlyn Jenner attended the party in a gold sequin minidress with a set of white, pointed-toe slingback heels.

Kendall Jenner (L) poses with Caitlin Jenner at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through to see more celebrities at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Want more?

Dresses With Sensual Slits Are Trending at the Oscars

Lady Gaga Brings Her Statuette & Enormous Diamond Necklace to the Governors Ball After-Party