Kendall Jenner Masters Courtside Style in See-Through Yeezy Mules

Kendall Jenner’s been going to a lot of basketball games lately in support of boyfriend Ben Simmons — and she’s gotten really good at courtside dressing as a result.
The 23-year-old sported a fashion-forward look to watch Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Los Angeles Lakers at L.A.’s Staples Center last night.
Jenner was clad in a sporty white T-shirt and casual black pants with red stitching.
For footwear, she selected see-through Yeezy mules from the brand’s Season 7 collection. Designed by Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West, Yeezy is a staple of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s wardrobe. The supermodel’s chic pumps feature a clear PVC upper — perfect for showing off her blood-red pedicure — with a black leather sole and a 4.5-inch heel.
The reality star completed her ensemble with gold snake earrings.
Mila Kunis, also at the game, sat alongside husband Ashton Kutcher in a comfy, oversize gray T-shirt and skinny jeans. Worn-in white Converse sneakers finished her casual outfit.
Sitting by his wife’s side, Kutcher wore black rolled-up jeans, a black V-neck top, a tan tweed blazer and red-laced chukkas. He accessorized the look with a tan Dodgers cap.
Elsewhere, “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-stars Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek cozied up in matching black outfits.
Boynton was clad in a long-sleeved shirt with the drawing of a lion on it, which she teamed with skinny pants and all-black creepers.
Malek sported a black zip-up jacket with black-and-white striping at the cuffs and rolled-up black trousers. The “Mr. Robot” actor finished his luxe look with edgy black leather combat boots.
