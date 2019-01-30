Kendall Jenner Masters Courtside Style in See-Through Yeezy Mules

Kendall Jenner’s been going to a lot of basketball games lately in support of boyfriend Ben Simmons — and she’s gotten really good at courtside dressing as a result.

The 23-year-old sported a fashion-forward look to watch Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Los Angeles Lakers at L.A.’s Staples Center last night.

Kendall Jenner wears clear Yeezy mules while sitting courtside at the Jan. 29 L.A. Lakers game. CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner was clad in a sporty white T-shirt and casual black pants with red stitching.

For footwear, she selected see-through Yeezy mules from the brand’s Season 7 collection. Designed by Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West, Yeezy is a staple of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s wardrobe. The supermodel’s chic pumps feature a clear PVC upper — perfect for showing off her blood-red pedicure — with a black leather sole and a 4.5-inch heel.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s see-through Yeezy mules. CREDIT: Splash News

The reality star completed her ensemble with gold snake earrings.

Mila Kunis, also at the game, sat alongside husband Ashton Kutcher in a comfy, oversize gray T-shirt and skinny jeans. Worn-in white Converse sneakers finished her casual outfit.

Sitting by his wife’s side, Kutcher wore black rolled-up jeans, a black V-neck top, a tan tweed blazer and red-laced chukkas. He accessorized the look with a tan Dodgers cap.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sit courtside at the Jan. 29 Lakers game. CREDIT: Splash News

Elsewhere, “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-stars Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek cozied up in matching black outfits.

Boynton was clad in a long-sleeved shirt with the drawing of a lion on it, which she teamed with skinny pants and all-black creepers.

Malek sported a black zip-up jacket with black-and-white striping at the cuffs and rolled-up black trousers. The “Mr. Robot” actor finished his luxe look with edgy black leather combat boots.

Lucy Boynton whispers to boyfriend Rami Malek at the Jan. 29 Lakers game. CREDIT: Splash News

