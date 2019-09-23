Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Show Off Their Personal Style Sensibilities at the 2019 Emmy Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian may be sisters — but they each have their own style sensibilites.

The “Keeping Up With Kardashians” stars wore completely different looks tonight on the red carpet at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Jenner opted for a more daring, directional look, while Kardashian sported a simple, classic dress.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los AngelesFIJI Water at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Emmy Awards.
CREDIT: J Emilio Flores/Shutterstock

Jenner wore a floral Richard Quinn dress with shiny black long sleeves and a trumpet skirt. After sporting blonde locks at London Fashion Week, the supermodel is back to her natural brunette.

Kendall Jenner, floral dress, Richard Quinn, gown , celebrity style, brown hair, arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los AngelesFIJI Water at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Kendall Jenner in Richard Quinn.
CREDIT: J Emilio Flores/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kardashian was clad in a black Vivienne Westwood gown and layered diamond necklaces.

Kim Kardashian , black gown, Vivienne westwood, red carpet, celebrity style, West arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los AngelesFIJI Water at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Kim Kardashian in Vivienne Westwood.
CREDIT: J Emilio Flores/Shutterstock

The outfit wasn’t that different to what the Skims shapewear designer wore to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend. There, Kardashian stunned in a black Versace gown with strappy sandals.

Kim Kardashian, red carpet, black gown, strappy black sandals, celebrity style, red carpet, arrives at night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los AngelesTelevision Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Night One, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

While the sisters aren’t nominated for an award tonight, they are playing an important role at this year’s Emmys: presenters. The Kardashian-Jenner women join a star-studded list of presenters that also includes Zendaya, Viola Davis and the “Game of Thrones” cast. At this year’s awards — for only the fourth time in Emmy history — there is no host. Instead, departing shows will be honored, among them “Game of Thrones,” which has a whopping 32 nominations, the most of any show ever.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of celebrities on the red carpet at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.

