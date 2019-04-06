Kendall Jenner Flaunts Legs in Bike Shorts & Sneakers for Workout Class With Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin sported matching outfits as they hit a pilates class together in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jenner looked comfy in an oversized gray hooded sweatshirt with black bike shorts. For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected white Adidas sneakers with blue stripes and black laces.

Kendall Jenner steps out to pilates with Hailey Baldwin. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look of Kendall Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

The 23-year-old is an Adidas ambassador and frequently steps out in the brand’s wares, often incorporating pieces from brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line into her wardrobe. Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie, is also an Adidas ambassador.

Meanwhile, Baldwin stepped out in a white hoodie with pale pink Alo bike shorts ($56). The “Drop the Mic” host went with one of the latest Yeezy releases for her sneakers, choosing the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” that dropped on March 30.

Hailey Baldwin wears Alo bike shorts and Yeezy sneakers for pilates with Kendall Jenner. CREDIT: Mega The fresh colorway of the popular running shoe came in adults’ and kids’ sizing, retailing for $220 for grown-ups and $160 for the youngsters. As is typical with Yeezy kicks, the shoes released in limited quantity and quickly sold out.

The 22-year-old model completed her dressed-down look with gold-framed sunglasses.

While Jenner is based in Los Angeles, she briefly jetted out to Sydney for the opening of a flagship store in the Australian city. At the opening, the reality star dazzled in a pink minidress with feathered trim at the neckline and billowed sleeves. She teamed the dramatic dress with white Balenciaga Knife pumps.

