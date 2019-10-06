Supermodels Had the Best Street Style at Fashion Week Spring 2020

Fashion insiders know that the best outfits of Fashion Week are sometimes on the streets — not the runway.

The spring ’20 shows were no exception. When not on the catwalk, supermodels impressed with chic roadside style.

Kendall Jenner skipped walking New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, but she still made an impression with her NYC street style. The Adidas ambassador wore a Ports 1961 minidress with statement-making Jacquemus boots ($1,255 on Farfetch.com) as she headed to a New York Balenciaga store on Sept. 10.

Kendall Jenner wearing Jacquemus Les Bottes Pantalon boots during New York Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner made an additional splash two days later while exiting New York. On her way out of the Big Apple Sept. 12, the reality star looked comfy in Adidas track pants and Birkenstock Arizona sandals.

Kendall Jenner in Birkenstock slides in New York on Sept. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Across the pond in Milan Sept. 19, Irina Shayk went shopping at Bottega Veneta clad in an orange turtleneck and black miniskirt from Versace. For footwear, the catwalker selected something a bit more accessibly priced: $160 Dr. Martens combat boots.

Irina Shayk in Versace with Dr. Martens boots during Milan Fashion Week Sept. 19. CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/Shutterstock

Over in Paris, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss twinned in black evening looks for a Sept. 25 girls’ night. Gerber wore a heart-buttoned George Keburia dress ($458 from Farfetch) with black knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Kloss sported a leather midi skirt from Nili Lohan ($1,295 on Net-a-Porter.com) with strappy sandals.

Karlie Kloss (L) and Kaia Gerber out and about at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the City of Lights, Gigi Hadid braved early wakeup calls in comfort. On Sept. 28, the Reebok ambassador kept comfy in fluffy sandals (worn over socks), gray sweatpants and an Opening Ceremony shirt jacket ($425 from Farfetch).

Gigi Hadid wearing sweatpants and fluffy slides in Paris on Sept. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

