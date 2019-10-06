Sign up for our newsletter today!

Supermodels Had the Best Street Style at Fashion Week Spring 2020

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Irina Shayk
Kendell Jenner at NYFW
Gigi Hadid at NYFW
Bella Hadid at NYFW
Kendall Jenner at NYFW
View Gallery 21 Images

Fashion insiders know that the best outfits of Fashion Week are sometimes on the streets — not the runway.

The spring ’20 shows were no exception. When not on the catwalk, supermodels impressed with chic roadside style.

Kendall Jenner skipped walking New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, but she still made an impression with her NYC street style. The Adidas ambassador wore a Ports 1961 minidress with statement-making Jacquemus boots ($1,255 on Farfetch.com) as she headed to a New York Balenciaga store on Sept. 10.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, out and about, NYC, boots
Kendall Jenner wearing Jacquemus Les Bottes Pantalon boots during New York Fashion Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner made an additional splash two days later while exiting New York. On her way out of the Big Apple Sept. 12, the reality star looked comfy in Adidas track pants and Birkenstock Arizona sandals.

Related

Gigi Hadid Saves Chanel From Rogue Runway Crasher

Kendall Jenner Keeps Summer Style Alive in Birkenstock Sandals & Denim Shorts

Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Show Off Their Personal Style at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Kendall Jenner, birkenstock sandals, sweater, Adidas track pants, Kendall Jenner out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 12 Sep 2019
Kendall Jenner in Birkenstock slides in New York on Sept. 12.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Across the pond in Milan Sept. 19, Irina Shayk went shopping at Bottega Veneta clad in an orange turtleneck and black miniskirt from Versace. For footwear, the catwalker selected something a bit more accessibly priced: $160 Dr. Martens combat boots.

Irina Shayk, Versace outfit, dr. Martens boots, legs, goes shopping at the Bottega Veneta boutique on Via Monte NapoleoneIrina Shayk out and about, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 19 Sep 2019Wearing Versace
Irina Shayk in Versace with Dr. Martens boots during Milan Fashion Week Sept. 19.
CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/Shutterstock

Over in Paris, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss twinned in black evening looks for a Sept. 25 girls’ night. Gerber wore a heart-buttoned George Keburia dress ($458 from Farfetch) with black knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Kloss sported a leather midi skirt from Nili Lohan ($1,295 on Net-a-Porter.com) with strappy sandals.

Karlie Kloss and Kaia GerberKarlie Kloss and Kaia Gerber out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2019
Karlie Kloss (L) and Kaia Gerber out and about at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the City of Lights, Gigi Hadid braved early wakeup calls in comfort. On Sept. 28, the Reebok ambassador kept comfy in fluffy sandals (worn over socks), gray sweatpants and an Opening Ceremony shirt jacket ($425 from Farfetch).

Gigi HadidGigi Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Sep 2019, sweats, fluffy slides, opening ceremony jacket,
Gigi Hadid wearing sweatpants and fluffy slides in Paris on Sept. 28.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see more supermodel street style at Fashion Week.

Want more?

Cardi B’s Patterned Thigh-Highs Match Her Coat at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner Wears the Square-Toe Trend at London Fashion Week After-Party

Olivia Culpo Looks Chic in Fringed Pumps & Mint Blazer Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad