Kendall Jenner Styles Zip-Up Stompers With a Low-Key Look in NYC

Kendall Jenner is known for her risk-taking street style, but yesterday, the supermodel was snapped sporting a more low-key look while out and about in New York City.

The 23-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star hit the streets wearing a gray button-down shirt featuring a quilted interior over a simple white top with black pants. For shoes, she donned a pair of black leather Dr. Martens Sinclair platform boots with a zip-front closure and lace-up detail.

Kendall Jenner wearing a gray button-up shirt with black pants and Dr. Martens Sinclair platform boots. CREDIT: Splash

Jenner accessorized with dark purple-tinted sunglasses, small earrings and a necklace to pull things together. The Adidas ambassador’s chunky boots with yellow welt stitching and an air-cushioned sole retail for just over $200.

Kendall Jenner chats on her phone while taking a solo stroll in New York City on Friday. CREDIT: Splash

While the model hasn’t been seen wearing Docs for a couple months, she’s certainly no stranger to the brand. Over the summer and the beginning of last year, she showed off one of her favorite Dr. Martens styles, their 1461 patent leather oxfords, on a number of occasions.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner wearing black leather Dr. Martens platform boots featuring a front-zip design. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s street style.

Want more?

How the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Halloween Costumes Evolved Over the Years

Kendall Jenner Keeps Summer Style Alive in Birkenstock Sandals & Denim Shorts

Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Show Off Their Personal Style at the 2019 Emmy Awards