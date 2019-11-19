Kendall Jenner Wears Sunny Yellow Hoodie With the FN ‘Shoe of the Year’ in NYC

Kendall Jenner’s latest street style look brought some sunshine to chilly New York — and it also featured FN’s Shoe of the Year.

Spotted at the Pier 59 Studios, the 24-year-old model sported a bold yellow Kanye West x Cactus Plant Flea Market hoodie with brown pants.

Kendall Jenner wears Dr. Martens Sinclair boots in New York on Nov. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

But the highlight of the look was her Dr. Martens boots, a fitting choice since the ultra-popular British workboot brand is winner of FN’s 2019 Shoe of the Year honors.

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s Dr. Martens Sinclair boots. CREDIT: Splash News

While the Dr. Martens 1460 earned the accolade, Jenner opted for the brand’s punky Sinclair style. The modern silhouette retains the leather upper, distinctive yellow stitching and Airwair rubber outsole for which Dr. Martens is known, but it features more urban details including a front zipper closure and optional eyelets. The Sinclair sells on Zappos.com for just under $200.

Dr. Martens Sinclair boots. CREDIT: Zappos.com

The reality star completed her eye-catching look with a yellow Hermès bag and dark sunglasses. She styled her brunette hair in a laid-back, messy updo.

Kendall Jenner wears Dr. Martens Sinclair boots in New York on Nov. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner has long been a fan of Dr. Martens, but the Sinclair appears to be a new go-to of hers. While out in New York last month, the Adidas Classics ambassador was spotted in the zip-up stompers teamed with a gray quilted button-down and black pants.

The model is also a fan of shoes by Amina Muaddi, Birkenstock and Alexander Wang.

