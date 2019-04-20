Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Keeps It Casual in a Crop Top, Camo Cap & Yeezys

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kendall Jenner
January 2018
January 2018
February 2018
February 2018
View Gallery 35 Images

Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest supermodels in the world, but when it comes to style, the 23-year-old likes to keep things casual.

She was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday clad in a skimpy black tank top and matching leggings.

Kendall Jenner, celebrity style, adidas yeezy boost 700 geode, celebrity style, new york yankees camo hat, crop top, shows off her model physique while heading out for lunch with friends to The Cheesecake Factory in Beverly Hills. 19 Apr 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA402829_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner wears Adidas Yeezy dad shoes with leggings on a lunch date in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Geode” sneakers. Adhering to the popular dad shoe trend, the Yeezy Boost 700 features a a mesh and suede upper with a chunky molded outsole. The colorway Jenner selected comes in a combination of dark grays and earthy browns; the shoe retails for $300.

kendall jenner, celebrity style, sneakers, adidas yeezy boost 700 geode
A closeup shot of Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy dad shoes.
CREDIT: Mega

The “It” girl pulled her look together with a camouflage New York Yankees baseball cap and a pair of teensy, oval-shaped sunglasses.

Related

Kendall Jenner's Dangerously Short Minidress Gives Her Legs for Days in Kitten Heels

Kendall Jenner's Leggy Coachella Look Is All About the Sparkly Mules

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner Take on Two Wildly Different Shoe Trends at Coachella

As the highest-paid model in the world, Jenner has a number of lucrative brand partnerships in the fashion space, including deals with Longchamp, Tiffany & Co. and Calvin Klein.

The star’s choice of Adidas Yeezy footwear is a fitting one, as she is an Adidas Classics ambassador since 2017 and often models the brand’s wares in advertisements and on social media. Adidas partnerships run in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, is the Yeezy creative director; her little sister, Kylie, is also an Adidas ambassador.

Kendall Jenner, celebrity style, adidas yeezy boost 700 geode, celebrity style, new york yankees camo hat, crop top, shows off her model physique while heading out for lunch with friends to The Cheesecake Factory in Beverly Hills. 19 Apr 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA402829_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner steps out in a camo hat with Yeezy dad shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA
Click through the gallery to check out more of Kendall Jenner’s style.

Watch below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her street style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner’s Dangerously Short Minidress Gives Her Legs for Days in Kitten Heels

Kendall Jenner’s Leggy Coachella Look Is All About the Sparkly Mules

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Legs in Bike Shorts & Sneakers for Workout Class With Hailey Baldwin

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad