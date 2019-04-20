Kendall Jenner Keeps It Casual in a Crop Top, Camo Cap & Yeezys

Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest supermodels in the world, but when it comes to style, the 23-year-old likes to keep things casual.

She was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday clad in a skimpy black tank top and matching leggings.

Kendall Jenner wears Adidas Yeezy dad shoes with leggings on a lunch date in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Geode” sneakers. Adhering to the popular dad shoe trend, the Yeezy Boost 700 features a a mesh and suede upper with a chunky molded outsole. The colorway Jenner selected comes in a combination of dark grays and earthy browns; the shoe retails for $300.

A closeup shot of Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy dad shoes. CREDIT: Mega

The “It” girl pulled her look together with a camouflage New York Yankees baseball cap and a pair of teensy, oval-shaped sunglasses.

As the highest-paid model in the world, Jenner has a number of lucrative brand partnerships in the fashion space, including deals with Longchamp, Tiffany & Co. and Calvin Klein.

The star’s choice of Adidas Yeezy footwear is a fitting one, as she is an Adidas Classics ambassador since 2017 and often models the brand’s wares in advertisements and on social media. Adidas partnerships run in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, is the Yeezy creative director; her little sister, Kylie, is also an Adidas ambassador.

Kendall Jenner steps out in a camo hat with Yeezy dad shoes. CREDIT: MEGA Click through the gallery to check out more of Kendall Jenner’s style.

